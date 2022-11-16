PM Justin Trudeau to appear on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first world leader to be featured as a guest star in the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise.
The 50-year-old leader of Canada’s Liberal Party is joining the upcoming season of “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World,” which is set to premiere Friday.
The show, a spinoff of RuPaul’s multi-Emmy-winning reality television series, will welcome back nine former contestants from “Drag Race” installments in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Australia and New Zealand.
In the first official trailer for the show, the Canadian prime minister is introduced as one of the “very special guests.”
He appears briefly, walking into the colorful set, as the queens scream in disbelief.
Trudeau, who made history in 2016 by becoming the first sitting prime minister of Canada to participate in the Toronto Pride Parade, is often seen attending Pride events in Canada. In 2019, he became the first sitting PM to visit a gay bar, when he stopped by a popular pub in the heart of Vancouver’s gay village to celebrate LGBTQ Pride Week.
In the U.S., a powerful political leader also paid a special visit to the set of the popular show.
Earlier this year, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was featured on an episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.” She encouraged viewers to vote and thanked the contestants “for thejoy and beautyyou bring to the world,” adding that their “freedom of expression of yourselves in drag is what America is all about.”
