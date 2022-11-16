PM Justin Trudeau to appear on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first world leader to be featured as a guest star in the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” franchise.

The 50-year-old leader of Canada’s Liberal Party is joining the upcoming season of “Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World,” which is set to premiere Friday.

