“Polar Express Train” visits Oswego

OSWEGO - “The Polar Express Train” is coming to the city of Oswego on Sunday, Dec. 18, grab a hot chocolate and wait for the polar express to drive by and make stops at different areas of the city of Oswego, towed by Paul Connolly of PJC Landscaping.
The train, built by George Wills Jr. and family of Scriba, were invited to the city of Oswego to do a Christmas event for the families in the city. This will be a drive along for the kids to see the train, see Santa, elves, and different characters. They will make stops at parking lots in the city and the stops will be for 20 minutes each. Each child will receive a candy cane and see the different designs on the train.
“We are very excited to have this new event to the city of Oswego,” said Jen Losurdo of the Oswego City County Youth Bureau. “We will have two trailers, one with the Polar Express Train and another with a gingerbread house and Santa’s workshop.”
Below is the route and times the train will stop:
3 p.m. - St. Francis Commons
3:30 p.m. - Draper Street
4:30 p.m. - Burden Drive/Deer trail
4:50 p.m. - Kingsford Parking lot
5:10 p.m. - Oswego High School parking lot
5:30 p.m. - Breitbeck parking lot
6:30 p.m. - Fort Ontario parking lot (East Fourth Street entrance)
7:10 p.m. - East 10th/East Cayuga Street
7:30 p.m. - Oak Hill Park
7:50 p.m. - Bunner Street/Public Health Department entrance
For more information contact Losurdo at 315-349-3451.
