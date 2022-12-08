“Polar Express Train” visits Oswego

“The Polar Express Train” will make several 20 minute stops in the city of Oswego on Sunday, Dec. 18. Provided photo

OSWEGO - “The Polar Express Train” is coming to the city of Oswego on Sunday, Dec. 18, grab a hot chocolate and wait for the polar express to drive by and make stops at different areas of the city of Oswego, towed by Paul Connolly of PJC Landscaping.

The train, built by George Wills Jr. and family of Scriba, were invited to the city of Oswego to do a Christmas event for the families in the city. This will be a drive along for the kids to see the train, see Santa, elves, and different characters. They will make stops at parking lots in the city and the stops will be for 20 minutes each. Each child will receive a candy cane and see the different designs on the train.

