CLAYTON —The Trews, a Canadian rock band originally from Nova Scotia and among the country’s best-known bands, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Clayton Opera House.
The Trews have had 21 Top 10 singles on rock radio in Canada, five Gold certified albums, one Gold certified single and one platinum certified single. They’ve performed on stage with the Rolling Stones, Guns n’ Roses, KISS, Bruce Springsteen and others.
The band’s latest album, its seventh, is “Wanderer.” The COVID-19 pandemic, which made touring impossible, helped to inspire the album.
“This is a really strong rock record from start to finish,” guitarist John-Angus MacDonald said in a news release. “Every song was mulled over extensively. The pandemic bought us more time which you always need with songwriting. There are songs that would not be on this record had it happened another way.”
He added, “We accidentally honed our recording skills because there was no live show to get to.”
Recording sessions for “Wanderer” begun in Nashville in December of 2019 with Black Crowes guitarist and long-time Trews friend Rich Robinson. The sessions were curtailed by an unprecedented Canada/U.S. border closure, resulting in just three songs being completed.
The lockdown led, nine months later, to sessions at Jukasa Studios in Caledonia, Ontario, opposite producer/songwriter Derek Hoffman. Six additional songs demanded additional studio time in Toronto with producer Eric Ratz.
“This is very much a guitar record,” Mr. MacDonald said. “I mean, all our records have had guitars, but we really put the focus on, forgive the cliché, getting back to our roots with stand-out riffs and solos. Rich is a walking riff, and Eric is a big guitar guy, so that’s just the way it happened.”
The three disparate, COVID-dictated sessions forced the band, also consisting of bassist Jack Syperek, drummer Chris Gormley and keyboardist Jeff Heisholt to cohere as a band as never before.
“This is a transitional album,” Mr. MacDonald said, “and it encapsulates these twin realms of possibility and impossibility. It’s trying to find light during these massively dark times through music. This record was our safe place. We hope it helps others, too.”
Tickets for Saturday’s concert are $30 general admission; $35 for side balcony and $40 for center balcony. The event is standing room only in the performance hall. There will be a cash bar located on the main floor. Tickets are available at claytonoperahouse.com
The show is sponsored by the Cerow Agency and Watertown Savings Bank.
(0) comments
