CLAYTON — River Muse Art Gallery, 229 John St., has announced the next two acts in its Porch Music Series.
Jacob Ploch, stage name JayP, will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. He writes original music and is influenced by a myriad of styles, primarily pop. He is self-taught and has been playing and singing for 12 years.
Mr. Ploch, a native of Caldwell, N.J., is stationed at Fort Drum, where he is a medic. He is a member of the Punishers Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, which is popular in the Rochester and Albany areas. The club is known for charity work and outreach programs. He often participates in “Feed the Vets” with the club.
From 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8, Joey Collins & The Creatives will perform. Mr. Collins and Stephen Dettmer will be joined by special guest Rodger Hicks on saxophone.
Mr. Collins and Mr. Dettmer are fixtures on the local music scene, playing with Ocean’s Below and also solo.
Both events are free to attend.
