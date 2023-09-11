OSWEGO — The eighth annual Oswego PorchFest will take place Sept. 17 from noon until 6 p.m. in and around Oswego’s historic Franklin Square and Montcalm parks.
A totally volunteer neighborhood organized event under the direction of PorchFest founder Gerri Millar, this year’s music festival will feature more than 70 acts/bands playing all kinds of music.
Attendees can stroll through these historic neighborhoods that feature some of Oswego’s grand homes from long ago and enjoy multiple performances at different times and locations, all within walking distance.
An online schedule with a map is available at www.OswegoPorchFest.com and on the OPF Facebook page.
A limited number of printed schedules with maps will be available at the event from the information booth in front of 53 W. Seneca St.
The information booth will also feature commemorative T-shirts and caps. The sale of the T-shirts and caps is the major fundraiser that helps underwrite the almost $5,000 in costs for this free event including event insurance, city permits and fees, Port-O-Potties, and promotions/advertising.
The OPF Committee, the performer and the hosts all volunteer their time and talents to make this community event happen.
Financial support has been provided for this year’s event by the Oswego Renaissance Association, Pathfinder Bank, Oswego County Federal Credit Union, DuFore’s Jewelers, Oswego County Monuments, iHeart Oswego, Eben and Kristin Norfleet, Thomas Reynolds Law Office, PLLC, Raby’s Ace Home Center, Rob Corradino for Mayor, Port City Hearing, Upward Graphics, and the Oswego Shopper.
Here is a list of the performers, Time Slots, and Locations:
Noon
■ December Shyne, 107 W. Van Buren
■ Hattie Lewis Band, 91 W. Van Buren
■ Kyle Austin, 25 W. 5th (until 1:15 p.m.)
■ Kyle Cushman & Alex Seubert, 79 W. 3rd
■ Mike Place, 46 W. 3rd
■ Nicholas Graham Hall, 46 W. Cayuga
■ Old Man Jam, 74 W. 5th
■ Ron Hurne & Jeff Sawyer, 76 W. Seneca (until 2 p.m.)
■ Shashi Kanbur, 84 W. Seneca
■ Tim Nekritz, 39 W. 4th
■ Winfield Ihlow, 96 W. 7th
1 p.m.
■ Andrew Mextorf, 53 W. 5th
■ Brian Taylor, 15 W. 6th
■ Casey Bea, 70 W. Van Buren
■ DAMDOG, 37 W. 6th
■ Dan Frawley, 41 W. 4th
■ David Domicolo Acoustic Show, 49 W. Seneca
■ John McConnell, 71 W. 5th
■ Leah Siddons, 91 W. Schuyler
■ Mad Heard, 81 W. 3rd
■ Marshall Brothers, 25 W. 5th (1:30-3 p.m.)
■ Mike & Anita Shiel, 104 W. 5th
■ Ranjit, 80 W. 5th
■ Rich Hart, 50 W. 4th (1-3 p.m.)
■ Scott Devinny & Friends, 91 W. Van Buren
■ Taylor Moody, 19 W. 5th
■ William DeMott, 96 W. 7th
2 p.m.
■ 1 Night Stand, 8 W. 2nd (2:30-4 p.m.)
■ Anybody’s Guess, 67 W. 3rd
■ The BAD APA’s, 104 W. 5th
■ CNY Alphorns, Franklin Square
■ Dick Drake, 51 W. 5th
■ Emalee Herrington, 40 W. 6th
■ Frank Tyrrell, 48 W. 8th
■ Good Call Duo, 95 W. Schuyler
■ Josh Jay, 84 W. Seneca
■ Julie Clement, 76 W. Seneca
■ New York Relics, 91 W. Van Buren
■ The Recliners, 40 W. Cayuga
■ Rose and the Amateurs, 96 W. 7th
■ Stop Thinking, 71 W. 5th
3 p.m.
■ BASIC, 118 W. Schuyler
■ Brynn Race, 98 W. 5th
■ Cam Caruso, 80 W. 5th
■ Dave Read, 60 W. Cayuga
■ David Domicolo, 60 W. 3rd
■ Emily Blake, 91 W. Van Buren
■ The Fire Within, 91 W. Schuyler
■ Hellfish, 60 W. Seneca
■ Indigo Sunrise, 19 W. 5th
■ J. Schnitt, 67 W. Schuyler
■ Jeffrey Stepien, 15 W. 6th
■ Liberty Street Survivors, 47 W. Seneca
■ Marjorie Crisafulli, 39 W. 5th
■ Music Together with Miss Amy, Montcalm Park
■ Nightshade, 124 W. 5th
4 p.m.
■ The Bright Forever, 84 W. Seneca
■ The Condescenders, 39 W. 4th
■ Conrad & Co., Franklin Square
■ Gary Carpentier, 53 W. Seneca
■ Gina Holsopple, 104 W. 5th
■ Hades Jazz Unit, 40 W. 6th
■ Herding Cats, 74 W. 5th
■ Jimi Marley Project, 76 W. Seneca
■ Randy McMillen, 91 W. Van Buren
■ The Stone Frog Band, 44 Lake
■ Throwback, 73 W. 7th
■ Very Next Accident, 121 W. 5th
5 p.m.
■ Brent Wansink, 50 W. 4th
■ Carpentier, McConnell & Caruso, 53 W. Seneca
■ Cool Kids, 91 W. Van Buren
■ Danielle & Danny, 60 W. Seneca
■ The Dust Creatures, 50 W. 5th
■ The Player’s Club Band, 74 W. 5th
■ Sweet Sounds Kerrokie, 95 W. Schuyler
■ Tim Deaver Acoustic, 8 W. 2nd
