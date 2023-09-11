PorchFest: Sept. 17 concert event to bring over 70 acts to Oswego parks

Photo providedArea musicians will perform Sept. 17 during Oswego PorchFest in and around Oswego’s historic Franklin Square and Montcalm parks. There will be more than 70 acts featuring all varieties of music.

OSWEGO — The eighth annual Oswego PorchFest will take place Sept. 17 from noon until 6 p.m. in and around Oswego’s historic Franklin Square and Montcalm parks.

A totally volunteer neighborhood organized event under the direction of PorchFest founder Gerri Millar, this year’s music festival will feature more than 70 acts/bands playing all kinds of music.

