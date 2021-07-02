Port of Oswego looks to build Performing Arts Center

OSWEGO – An old dream may becoming the new reality of the city of Oswego, in the midst of an explosion of growth unlike any seen in decades, possibly centuries.
Downtown is being remade by the day. The health of Oswego Health is improving steadily, almost remarkably, like a patient who’s been given another chance at a great and vibrant life. SUNY Oswego, once a rather academically quiet, though respectable, institution, amazes over and over with its high-level of academic achievement, research, and both student and faculty excellence. And now, the Port of Oswego Authority, perhaps the rustiest, though possibly the most stable, of any long under-appreciated pillar of Oswego’s economy, is rising as though from a long sleep ready to make the visions of its dreams come true, a modernistic, 400-500 seat Performance Arts Center next to a new, much larger, Maritime Museum unlike anything else on the American shore of Lake Ontario, capable of world-class exhibits next to a new, 24-slip marina with eventful pavilions, all three in close proximity, all accessible to and for the young, the old, the sailor, the artist, the historian, the scholar, the music-lover, the cultural enthusiast, the recreational boater, the visitor, and of course, the everyday resident.
“This is exactly what we were created for,” Port of Oswego Executive Director Bill Scriber said in a recent interview. “We’re supposed to think big. We’re supposed to come up with studies and proposals within the Oswego Harbor district. So, this is within our bailiwick.”
With $26 million worth of other Port projects presently underway, Scriber and the Port’s board took on the three recently-announced projects, worth again as much as those already in progress, carefully in a very business-like manner.
“The Port Authority applied, about a year-and-a-half ago, to do a feasibility study,” Scriber said. “The State Economic Development Agency paid half and we paid half to do a study on the possibility of a performing arts center in the Oswego Harbor on Port properties somewhere on the west pier. They basically reached out to the college, the high school, community leaders, elected leaders, county, everybody. And they basically spent about eight months on the feasibility. This is basically like, just, if we were to do it, could we do it, would it attract a lot of people, what would the size be, and really would there be enough local and regional participation for it? At the end of the day, they released the report to us. We already let the mayor of the city of Oswego review it, and he’s enthusiastic. This was just an internal, whether or not it would even be feasible for us to go in that direction. And basically, it came out yes, positive.
“There’s a lot between a feasibility study and doing it,” Scriber continued. “Our planning and development committee is reviewing it. We’re now in the process of actually going to Phase Two. One of the locations for it could be the west pier or the global dry dock area. Some of us, we’re split on where to put it, but not too split that we’re not now going ahead. So, my mission now, direction from the board president executive committee is that when I wrap up the big expansion over here with the new warehouse and grain export facility, which we’re already in contract negotiations to occupy, is to start looking at Phase Two, which would be actually going into an engineering study on where it actually would be located of the possible locations and getting a more realistic figure on it. We missed the Consolidated Funding Application for this year. We’re probably going to apply for another grant to do the Phase Two, which would be basically going from a feasibility to a design. We’d try to get not just a feasibility but a probability study on what it would cost to build it.
“We already have a very experienced group that is interested in it,” Scriber said. “They were very helpful. The college was interested in it. The city is interested in it. So, we’re probably going to move ahead with a Phase Two, which is where do we put it, let’s do the test borings, let’s do the parking, work with the city on location and how it affects their downtown waterfront revitalization, and work in a positive, cooperative way with the community to do it. The funding basically would be a collaboration between grants, bonding, and committed leasing, meaning we’d have an occupant that would pay us to lease the building. Those numbers, to me, are important, because we would own the building, and we’d have to make sure it was a viable enterprise. The first thumbnail sketch is it would be viable.
“The next stage is not only are we going to cooperate with the city, but we’ll probably cooperate with the state and community groups, and probably this fall we’ll start to move aggressively towards solidifying what we and the community want to do.”
The $40,000 feasibility study was done by the DLR Group, a global integrated design firm specializing in significant cultural arts projects. Ranked as the Number One U.S. cultural design firm by BD World Architecture, DLR Group designed the Onondaga Lakeview Amphitheater and the $100 million expansion and renovation of the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.
“We may work in conjunction with the city on this,” Scriber said “because this would be a very huge attraction for all the other improvements the city has done, and it would be something that would complement not only tourism, but it would employ a number of people throughout the year. So, this would be the tie-in to the city.”
Whatever location is chosen for the Performing Arts Center, it will be near the water, Scriber said.
“We first have to pick one of two, possibly three, sites,” he said. “Once we get the build number (cost) and design and location, then we’re going to look to funding.” That will come in Phase Three.
For now, what does seem to have been decided is a management model for the Performing Arts Center.
“We’ll own the building, and we’ll have a management company, who is professional at this, manage and control it,” Scriber said. “The Port will own it and receive revenue off the leases and operation of it.”
That operational model, he said, “brings in more community support and community involvement.”
Fran Enwright is chairman of the Oswego Port Authority’s board. He ran the feasibility study, and according to Scriber, is “the one who pushed the button to start this whole process. I’m the money guy,” Scriber said, “and he’s the big ideas.”
Enwright was inspired by the Canadian town of Gananoque, Ontario, a town along the St. Lawrence River at the mouth of the Gananoque River, 18 miles northeast of Kingston and near Thousand Islands National Park.
“Gananoque is very similar to Oswego,” Enwright said, “in that it has a publicly-run marina, which is in the center of their town, and people have to walk through the town.
“I said we ought to be able to do something like this in Oswego. We have the sunset. We have all the infrastructure here to do something like that.”
And so, it was on to Phase One of his inspired possibility.
“DLR came back with a really positive feedback that this was really an ideal place to have a performing arts center,” Enwright said. “They said this is the perfect location.
“We consulted with Performing Arts of Central New York, the Auburn Theatre, and we did comparisons with a lot of cities that were similar in size, and we actually got a business plan from them, and, all said and done, it looked like, one, that group could manage it, and two, this would be a spectacular place for it.”
The Performing Arts Center, though, is only one part of Enwright’s larger vision.
“We want to turn this into not just a Performing Arts Center,” he said, “but we want to turn this into a maritime village, where we have performing arts, we have the Maritime Museum, and we have a Sailing Foundation coming in, teaching sailing to all the young kids. And we have boatbuilding. And put that whole thing out on the west pierhead. And then, bring in a 400-seat Performing Arts Center with a spectacular view of the lighthouse and sunset, and I think what we have here is a wow factor that is unlike anything else in the state. The maritime village is really the full vision that we have to bring to central New York.
“We’re building a new marina down in that global dry dock area,” Enwright continued. “We’re going to have a 24-slip marina with pavilions that will be able to show movies, have lectures. We’re hoping that NOAA (the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and their marine sanctuary come in there. So that will all be part of it. It’s looking good (as far as NOAA’s participation). We don’t have a definite commitment, but it’s looking really strong right now. There’s room for everybody. It’s a beautiful, quaint marina. We’d have the Sailing Foundation. We’d have the museum near where the museum is now but further out onto the west pierhead, and then you have the spectacular building with the Performing Arts Center.
“I talked to the mayor on this,” Enwright said, “and the mayor’s real excited about it. He wants to work together with the Port. So, I think with the whole community pulling for this, I believe we could get it done.
“The mayor has done a great job with Breitbeck Park. And it leads up into the project that we’re trying to pull off. The thought is getting the whole community around this, meaning the city of Oswego. The mayor was really excited about it, and we want to put our efforts together so that all of our work complements each other so that we bring in this whole concept together.
The Performing Arts Center will potentially open up real possibilities for local artists.
“We’d bring in small venues from around locally,” Enwright said. “We’d bring in local artists. We can display local art, photography, pottery works. There’s going to be galleries in this thing for everything like that. So, I see this as really a huge, huge step in making Oswego a major destination in New York and throughout the country. And once the Canadian border opens up, it’ll be international.
“There’ll be a coffee house in there, and that coffee house will be for smaller venues and also will be open to the public to go up and maybe have lunch. It’ll be a real nice spot. You’ll also have room out in the harbor. People can come by boat and drop the hook on a Sunday. They could put in concerts. You’d could just be listening on your boat as you sit floating out there on a Sunday. There are people who’d come across the lake just for that. They’ll come in, go to a show on Saturday, then sit out on the boat on a Sunday listening to the music, and go home. It’ll bring in a lot of people. It would just be a great venue.”
The Performing Arts Center won’t be the only draw. Enwright sees great possibilities for the new Maritime Museum too.
“Once you get the museum at a different size and with this caliber,” he said, “we can bring in exhibits from Washington, D.C. The Smithsonian wants to display and travel. We can bring in a lot of these travel shows. We’ll be able to do that. We just have to get it built. They’ve been in contact with the museum. They would like to do it. We just never had the room for it. But in this case, we will. We’ve just got to get it built. We’ve got to use all our connections. We’ve got to keep talking this up. We have the study, and we have to sell it. We’ve got to get it built.
“We put a pre-COVID price tag on this of $25 million to build this whole complex. That wouldn’t be everything, but it would be a good part of it.”
And so, Enwright said, “If the governor’s office, if he wants to build something spectacular and wants to use capital, we could have this going within three years.”
There’s already interest from the state, at least on part of Enwright’s vision.
“We have heard from the governor’s office,” he said. “We were contacted by their office on the Maritime Museum idea. They were very excited about that. They said they wanted to be involved.”
