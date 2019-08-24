OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego (AAO) will offer two new one-day workshops this month, portrait photography and painting impressionist portraits.
Portrait photography is a beginner photography workshop that will cover how to capture the personality of a subject by using effective lighting, backdrops and poses. It will be offered twice on Friday, Aug. 23: from noon-1:30 p.m. for children ages eight-12 and from 3-5 p.m. for children ages 13 and older. The class will be held at the AAO in the Fort Ontario Complex (north end of E. Fourth St.), Oswego. The GPS address is: 20 Barbara Donahue Drive, Oswego. The cost of the workshop is $10. Students must bring their own digital camera or phone with camera, chosen props and clothing from home.
Painting impressionist portraits is a beginner painting workshop based on Impressionism, which is a technique that uses short, thick brush strokes of paint to capture the essence of the object rather than the subject’s details. Quickly applied brush strokes give the painterly illusion of movement and spontaneity. The workshop will reference a picture of a person the participant admires and they will primarily focus on painting portraits, depicting the face, head and shoulders. This class will be offered twice on Monday, Aug. 26: from noon-1:30 p.m. for children ages three-seven and from 3-5 p.m. for children ages eight-12, at the AAO. The cost of the workshop is $15. All tools and materials included in the price. Bring a picture for a reference.
Both workshops will be taught by Jessica Michelle Joyce. Joyce has studied painting at Cayuga Community College, SUNY Oswego, and Nazareth College of Rochester where she received her bachelor of fine arts. She continued painting while pursuing her master’s in fashion and fine art photography from Syracuse University. Her paintings and photographs were most recently exhibited at the Greenpoint Gallery in Brooklyn, in January of 2019 and also at the Oswego Public Library for the months of June and July of 2019. She has a four-year-old daughter and is inspired by the carefree expression in a child’s painting. People can view her photography and paintings on her website jessicamichellejoyce.com, her Instagram www.instagram.com/jessicamichellejoyce and her Facebook page www.facebook.com/jessicamichellejoyce. She can be reached at jessicamichellejo@gmail.com. Or people can phone the AAO at 315-216-6782.
