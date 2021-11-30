WATERTOWN — ZZ Top has not forgotten about Watertown.
The Disabled Persons Action Organization announced Tuesday that its ZZ Top concert has been rescheduled to Saturday, July 30.
In September, the rising number of COVID-19 cases caused the postponement of the ZZ Top outdoor concert that had been set for Sept. 25 at the Watertown Fairgrounds.
Tickets go on-sale for the ZZ Top concert at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The July ZZ Top concert will be held outdoors at the Watertown Fairgrounds and is part of the Car-Freshner /FX Caprara Family of Car Dealerships 2022 Concert Series, presented by DPAO, Carthage Area Hospital and Watertown Savings Bank.
Proceeds from the series will benefit the programs and services that DPAO provides to over 500 families with developmental disabilities in Jefferson and Lewis counties.
