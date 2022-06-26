HANNAWA FALLS — Postwood Park will hold a variety of summer events in June and July.
The 37th annual Robert Plumb Memorial Fireworks will be July 2 at dusk. The concession stand will be open until the fireworks start. The beach will close at 5 p.m. to allow time for the fireworks to be set up.
Swim lesson sign-ups will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 26; 2 to 4 p.m. June 27 and 28; and 10 a.m. to noon June 29. Anyone unable to make any of these times or wanting more information can call 315-265-3118. Lessons will be Monday through Friday from 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 to 11 a.m. from July 11 to Aug. 5. Also offered will be family lessons, parent-tot lessons and adult learn-to-swim. Lessons are for ages 4 and older.
Postwood will continue a partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension. A CCE educator will be at the park from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Thursdays starting July 7. The weekly event is free and open to the public.
Maria Morrison from the Potsdam Public Library will offer storywalks and pop-up storytimes over the summer. Watch both the library and town of Potsdam Recreation-Postwood Park Facebook pages for more details.
The Dragon Boat Races will be July 16. The all-day event will see teams of 21 competing for the fastest time around a short course. The teams each consist of 20 paddlers and one drummer, with a steerperson at the helm using a gondola-like oar as a rudder. The helm will be provided by the company that makes the boats, Dynamic Dragon Boat Racing LLC. In addition to the races, there will be food trucks, a vendor fair, health and wellness activities, and local musical talent. Anyone who wants to participate, bring a food truck, have a vendor fair booth or perform can call 315-353-6783.
St. Lawrence County Addiction Services will offer a Narcan training at 11 a.m. July 16. The program is free and open to the public. Call 315-265-3118 to sign up. Narcan is a brand name of the medication naloxone, which is a nasal spray administered to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.