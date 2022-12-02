POTSDAM — The Potsdam Food Co-op will host Baking Fest from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Carriage House Bakery, 24 Elm St.
Attendees can sample baked goods entered as part of the fest’s baking contest and bid on them.
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 4:46 pm
All proceeds from the silent auction will benefit the Potsdam Neighborhood Center.
Bakers can still register at wdt.me/cuXfrv or fill out a registration form at the store. There will be five categories: cookies, desserts, savory, special diet (vegan, gluten free, diabetic friendly, etc.) and professional.
Winners of each category will get a $25 co-op gift card.
For more information, call 315-265-4630.
