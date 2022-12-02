Potsdam Food Co-op to host Baking Fest Sunday

Baking at the Potsdam Food Co-op. Watertown Daily Times

 Jason Hunter

POTSDAM — The Potsdam Food Co-op will host Baking Fest from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Carriage House Bakery, 24 Elm St.

Attendees can sample baked goods entered as part of the fest’s baking contest and bid on them.

