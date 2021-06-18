POTSDAM — There has been a change of venue due to inclement weather for the second annual Potsdam Juneteenth Celebration of Black culture and history this weekend.
The catered picnic will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and has been moved indoors due to wet ground conditions.
All are welcome to join in the celebration at the Clarkson University Student Center Atrium at 8 Clarkson Ave. Signs will be placed from the main campus entrance on Route 11. There is also parking available.
The community event features a free traditional soul food meal catered by Big Spoon Kitchen, the beats of DJ Double Dutch, enlightening historical presentations, a Black Beauty fashion show and fun for the entire family.
For more information, contact PotsdamJuneteenth@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.