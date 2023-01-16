Potsdam library, town consider ski rental deal

A pair of cross-country skiers enjoy a sunny afternoon on Sunday as they traverse the golf course at Thompson Park in Watertown. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The town board is considering a deal with the Potsdam Public Library to make cross-country skis available to rent for an entire ski season.

The library’s adult program director, William T. Eckert, proposed the town put in $6,000.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.