POTSDAM — North country native and musician Phil Hurley plans a bittersweet return to his hometown this summer.
In 1987, Mr. Hurley and his band Gigolo Aunts moved from Potsdam to Boston. The label inked a deal with RCA and toured extensively in the U.S. and Europe and recorded music for several films including “That Thing You Do,” “The River Wild,” “Swimming With Sharks” and the title track to the film “Dumb and Dumber” — “Where I Find My Heaven.”
In Austin, Texas, where Mr. Hurley now resides, he co-founded South Austin Moonlighters. They released four albums.
In February, Mr. Hurley’s mom, Jane Hurley, died in Canton at the age of 88. She once taught second grade in the Carthage Central School District and later developed a kindergarten program at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Potsdam, where she taught for 18 years until retirement.
“We haven’t had any proper kind of gathering to celebrate her life,” Mr. Hurley said. “We’re going to do that in August.”
But Mr. Hurley will stay around following the tribute.
“I’ve been offered a gig in Ives Park in Potsdam on Sept. 3,” he said. “In the last few years I’ve come up to perform, I’ve just done acoustic shows. But I’m going to take advantage of the time up there and put together a little rock band and do an electric show.”
Band members will include Canton native Christian Parker, also a member of the Waydown Wailers. The two musicians knew each other while growing up, but redeveloped their friendship during the pandemic as Mr. Parker called upon Mr. Hurley’s musical talents for his recent music projects. Mr. Hurley, who has a recording studio in his home, provided background tracks on two recent albums by Mr. Parker.
“It’s been funny how this friendship has borne fruit,” Mr. Hurley said. “We’ve known each other since we were young, but now I talk to him weekly. We’re checking in and supporting each other.”
On July 15, Mr. Hurley’s five-song EP, “The Firebird Sessions” will be released by The Orchard, a leading independent music distributor and part of Sony Music. Mr. Parker’s music is also on the label.
Mr. Hurley said the “Firebird” title, recorded at his home and mixed at SubCat Studios in Syracuse, reflects a couple of elements. For one, he plays a 1966 Gibson Firebird guitar on the EP.
“But there’s also a little bit of phoenix rising from the ashes because we recorded this whole thing digitally and I had a hard drive completely crash and I thought I was going to lose the entire record,” Mr. Hurley said. “Meticulously and painfully, I went back through and was able to piece everything back together again with the help of Christian Parker and SubCat Records.”
Unlike his other musical ventures, “Phoenix Rising” is a solo project for Mr. Hurley. He recently quit the South Austin Moonlighters after playing in it for a decade.
“Just as COVID set upon us, I started doing a lot of writing and realized this is time for something new,” Mr. Hurley said. “I’ve shared the ball in every band I’ve been in, be it Gigolo Aunts or StoneHoney or South Austin Moonlighters for years, and I think it’s finally time to have something of my own.”
In his visit to the north country, Mr. Hurley has also tentatively scheduled acoustic shows at a couple of local eateries.
“It’s been a tough summer already here in Texas,” he said. “I think we’ve had 19 days of over 100 degrees already in June. So August in upstate New York is sounding pretty lovely to me.”
