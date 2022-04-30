POTSDAM — Planning is underway for summer recreation programs at Pine Street, Postwood and Norwood beaches. Recreation directors for the three programs anticipate fewer pandemic restrictions.
At Postwood Park, recreation specialist Michelle L. Garrow says this year will see renovations that include “significant upgrades to bath facilities” and new pickleball courts. Right now, she said she is “working on getting permits in place” for the renovations and cleanup.
Postwood is expected to host dragonboat races this year along with Clarkson University. The races have teams of about 20, racing two boats at a time.
In addition to the upgrades, Ms. Garrow said plans include swim lessons and other community programs, which this year will include some activities through Cornell Cooperative Extension.
“We’re doing some work with Cornell Cooperative Extension to have them come out and do some programming with the community,” she said. “We’re definitely going to be looking at health and wellness, that’s one of our groups.”
She is also anticipating having the park host school groups this summer, but those details are still being ironed out.
Ms. Garrow anticipates that the COVID-19 restrictions that have been in place for the last couple of summers will be mostly lifted. Kayaks and paddleboards will be available to rent this summer.
“We will have a little more flexibility to do things this year,” she said. “Check our Facebook page for our upcoming events. We’ll be posting there all summer and be putting out information as it becomes available.”
The town is taking applications for lifeguards through May 6. The application can be downloaded from wdt.me/NJDvaT.
Ms. Garrow, the village of Norwood’s aquatics director, said plans are coming together for a separate summer recreation program. Some of Norwood’s recreation activities will be tied in with the village’s sesquicentennial celebration.
“It’s the 150th anniversary of the village of Norwood. We’re trying to keep a lot of things going on this summer, some at beach,” Ms. Garrow said. “There will be stuff throughout the village throughout the remainder of the year.”
At the beach, the village will have a community coloring book mural. A local artist, along with the Norwood-Norfolk Art Club and National Honor Society, will draw the mural, and families can sign up for time slots to color in portions of it with paint.
On July 2, the village is planning a flotilla, “a giant water parade for anyone who wants to participate.”
“There will be family activities and some music that day,” Ms. Garrow said.
In August, she said a non-motorized poker run on the water is planned. Participants can use kayaks, rowboats, canoes, paddleboards or anything else that isn’t driven by a motor.
“We’ll also be running swim lessons down there this summer, and doing some work with Cornell Cooperative Extension” and a few other organizations, she said.
For the Potsdam village recreation program, recreation director Trey T. Smutz says he’s mostly still in the planning stages. He’s ironing out scheduling, how many lifeguards will be needed and transportation options to get kids to and from recreation activities.
He’s planning on giving an update to village trustees in the near future, and hopes applications for summer help will be open by next week.
He’s also working with the state Department of Health, which happens every year, to determine if their programming will be considered a camp. That will impact lifeguard numbers and weekly scheduling. He said they’ve had the camp classification in the past.
“We had no issue being classified as a camp. We’re not trying to avoid being certified as a camp,” but it is more complicated than a standard rec program, Mr. Smutz said.
He said that pandemic restrictions should be mostly lifted. That means this year will be “more similar to programs you saw two or three years ago” with more activities options available more consistently throughout the summer.
“It was more of a free range, as long as we knew where everybody was at one time,” Mr. Smutz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.