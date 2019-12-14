POTSDAM — Robin Wolpin is a pottery beginner, but she wants to get better and she wants others to learn with her.
In the back of the Aubuchon Hardware plaza she has opened Third Wheel Pottery, a place for experienced potters and pottery beginners to get together and practice their art.
Saturday, Ms. Wolpin held an open house to introduce her studio to others.
“I want to give people the opportunity to come into an open studio and improve their skills,” she said.
The studio includes five wheels, a slab puller, an extruder, a big table for hand building, a selection of glazes and a kiln.
There are three experienced potters teaching monthly classes as well as open studio hours.
Classes are available from Andrew Norrell of Andrew Thomas Studios, Katelyn Morse of Serenity Creek Pottery and Emily Garland, an art teacher at Potsdam Central School.
The pottery studio has open hours on Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and is available for pottery parties.
Ms. Wolpin said she had taken pottery lessons from a couple of studios in the area and even had a pottery wheel in her basement for several years that she only used twice.
“I don’t like to do it by myself,” she said. “I feel like it is more fun with people around.”
Her relative inexperience in the art form is offset by the people she has helping her with the endeavor.
At Saturday’s open house, 40-year veteran potter Ann Burnham, Parishville, was using the slab roller to help people make Christmas tree ornaments.
Ms. Burnham was enthusiastic about Ms. Wolpin’s concept. She said she often has people interested in using her studio.
“If you are a production potter, you don’t want other people in your studio,” she said.
People interested in more information should look up The Third Wheel Pottery on Facebook where Ms. Wolpin has all sorts of information about how to book time to use the studio, prices, discounts and classes.
