Potsdam Pride’s drag brunch sells out

Community members gather in front of Potsdam Town Hall as members of the town board raise a rainbow flag in 2019. Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — Potsdam Pride is working with SLC Arts and Planned Parenthood of the North Country to hold a drag queen brunch at Jernabi Coffeehouse on Sunday. The event will include two sold-out shows at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Potsdam Pride organizer Rebecca L. Donnelly said the shows will be identical. They’re doing two shows because the venue is small.

