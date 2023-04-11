POTSDAM — Potsdam Pride is working with SLC Arts and Planned Parenthood of the North Country to hold a drag queen brunch at Jernabi Coffeehouse on Sunday. The event will include two sold-out shows at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Potsdam Pride organizer Rebecca L. Donnelly said the shows will be identical. They’re doing two shows because the venue is small.
“This is the first time Jernabi has held an event like this,” she said. “They’re putting together a really special brunch menu.”
Each show will be 60 to 75 minutes. The event is hosted by drag performer Amber Skyy, along with Drea Mars, Scarlett Skyy and Velvet Fist. It will include dance routines, lip syncing, costume changes and audience interaction.
“This is going to be PG-rated. We’re not restricting the audience to adults only,” Ms. Donnelly said. “We’ll be checking IDs for anyone who wants alcohol.”
She said Jernabi is getting a one-day liquor license so mimosas can be served on site.
“We’re just thrilled that we’re putting on this event. The reception has been amazing,” Ms. Donnelly said.
Proceeds from the drag brunch ticket sales will go toward Potsdam Pride hosting a pride festival during June, which is Pride Month.
It will be a three-day event from June 8 to 10 with the main festival slated for June 10. That’s going to include a live broadcast from NCPR’s “The Beat Authority,” an adult drag show and, in conjunction with Potsdam High School’s GSA group, an all-ages Pride Prom at night.
Ms. Donnelly said Potsdam Pride formed within the last year. She described it as “a group of friends who came together last summer after seeing local pride fests.” She said they were particularly inspired by the Small Town Pride event in Malone. She said they “want to work on putting together purely social events that are not fundraisers. They’ve recently hosted a skating party in Canton and a Pride Hike at Lampson Falls.
Looking forward, Potsdam Pride is hosting a Rainbow Run 5K on May 6 in Canton, which will also raise funds for its June festival.
More information on the organization and its events can be found at potsdampride.org or on its Facebook page.
