POTSDAM — The Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, 6 Raymond St., will be closed through June 8.
The St. Lawrence County Arts Council space will reopen June 9 “with new programs and new hours,” according to an announcement from SLC Arts.
“We are currently living a half-existence split between our old office space in the village of Potsdam basement offices and the Creative Spirit Community Arts Center, 6 Raymond St, Potsdam,” the announcement says. “We’re going to take some time to move all our stuff over and become whole again. That includes moving office furniture, kitchenette, living room, and lots of supplies. We’re also going to reset the store and switch store platforms from WooCommerce to Shopify.”
SLC Arts is asking for volunteers to help with the transition. Help is needed to move furniture, manage and rearrange sales inventory, clean and other tasks. A volunteer day is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 4 at Creative Spirit.
Anyone who wants to join can go to www.slcartscouncil.org/about and scroll to the bottom of the page to fill out a volunteer interest form.
Anyone seeking more information can email operations@slcarts.org.
