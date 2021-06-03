Potsdam summer festival returns for July 8-10 run

POTSDAM — The summer festival is returning to the village and is scheduled to take place July 8 through 10. This will mark the revival of the festival since it was canceled last year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Potsdam Chamber Executive Director Kurstin Stowell said that with the relaxing of state COVID guidelines, there arose “a need for a community event to unite Potsdam again.”
While the heart and soul of the festival will remain intact — including food and craft vendors, as well as live music — Ms. Stowell said some changes will be made to keep people safe.
Social distancing guidelines will be in effect, and there will be sanitizing stations scattered throughout the festival area. Masks will also be required at the discretion of vendors.
Ms. Stowell added that we can expect the return of the beer, wine and cider tent, as well as the children’s outdoor movie showing. There also will be laser tag and fireworks.
Live music will be popping, as the stage is fully booked. But there are still slots available for food and craft vendors, applications for which can be found on the chamber website.
Since the festival’s plans are tentative with regard to New York state COVID-19 guidelines, “all paid participants will receive a full refund” should the festival need to be canceled, according to the website.
The theme for this year’s event will be “The Music That Raised Us,” which was supposed to be last year’s theme before the event was canceled. It will feature a popular Tragically Hip cover band from Canada.
Ms. Stowell hopes that at this year’s festival, people can “put the thought of pandemic behind them.”
SUNY Potsdam and Clarkson University normally hold their reunions on the same date as the festival, but this year both colleges are holding virtual reunions.
