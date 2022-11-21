POTSDAM — In a split vote, the town board agreed to share the cost of funding pickleball courts with the village.
Six courts opened this year in Sandstoner Park, with lighting so games can happen at night. The town will pay $62,500, split into $12,500 annual payments from 2023 to 2028. That will pay for maintenance and upgrades.
The town board voted 3-2 in favor of spending the money. The dissenting votes were councilors Alissa T. Hardiman and Lynn Hall.
Prior to the vote, Ms. Hall said she doesn’t like the idea that the courts, funded by taxpayer money, would be locked up at night.
“I don’t like the idea of taxpayer money going to a public space that’s locked up. I don’t have a clear understanding of who’s letting people in and out,” she said. It’s not clear to me what the $12,500 is used for.”
She noted that Pine Street Arena is generally locked, and she agrees with that because “it’s higher risk” because it houses expensive machinery like an ice resurfacer.
“There’s a lot more at stake,” Ms. Hall said.
Ms. Hardiman said she wants to see if pickleball is just a fad before spending money on it.
“There’s a lot of enthusiasm right now for something new and different. I don’t know if we have to jump on this right now, but can we put a pin in it and come back to it in a year and see if they’re still as enthusiastic about it?” she said. “I really want to support this but to me it seems like a really large amount of money. I’m wondering what the public will think if we throw such a large amount of money at pickleball.”
She added that she’d be more inclined to support the spending “if it was for a more multi purpose, like a rec center, more people would be likely to use.”
Councilor Marty G. Miller said he thinks spending the money is “the right thing to do.” He noted that the courts aren’t free. Users have to pay a membership fee, with village residents getting a discounted rate. Now that the town is contributing, town residents living outside the village will pay the same discounted fee. He also pointed out that the town board had discussed installing pickleball courts at Postwood Park, and now they can use what they may have spent on that for something else.
“We never have to do any maintenance … we’ll have no responsibility for the courts. They’ll be taken care of,” Mr. Miller said.
“I like Marty’s idea of the one-time contribution. I think we don’t need to spend money on pickleball courts at Postwood if we have access as town residents to pickleball courts in the village,” Councilor Toni A. Kennedy said. “We can use that space and money at Postwood for something different.”
Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill said she likes the idea of town funds going toward something that encourages adult exercise.
“It’s not something the village or the township … has given much of an opportunity to,” she said. “I like working collaboratively for the benefit of the public.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.