PULASKI — The Salmon River Fine Arts Center has announced the preview and opening of their second annual 6 x 6 Community Art Show featuring only artwork measuring exactly six inches wide by six inches tall.
This unique show features art created and donated by people of all ages and backgrounds in the community. All art is available for sale for only $15 each with all money going directly to support the art center, a not-for-profit, whose mission is to engage and enrich the local community by providing art classes and shows for everyone.
This year, due to the pandemic, there will not be an opening reception, but the center will open for a two-day special preview starting Thursday and Friday, Feb. 4 and 5 from noon to 6 p.m. To make it easier and safer, all art will be available to view and purchase both online as well as in person. During the preview period, items in the online show will be labeled as “sold out,” which is purely a technical constraint to be able to show the items without having them for sale yet. When the show officially opens at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 people will be able to see what is actually sold and what is available for purchase.
VIPs (those who have donated over $100 this past year) are given the option of early purchases during the preview period. However, due to the system constraints they will need to either come in or call in during gallery hours to make an early purchase.
This event is a fundraiser, with over 175 contributions. All art is hung anonymously, so purchases are made by how the art appeals to the buyer, rather than by who created it. The artist, however, will be revealed at time of purchase. There was no restriction of medium or age so the variety of artwork on display is vast. Although purchases can be made throughout the exhibit, early purchases are encouraged. All artwork will remain on display through March 31 and be available for pick up during regular gallery hours April 1 through 3. For more information visit their website, salmonriverfineartscenter.com, or Facebook page or call the center at 315-298-7007.
