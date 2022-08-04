Pride and Prejudice: A costume spectacle at Fort Ontario

OSWEGO - Great costumes add to any theatrical production’s success. A director needs the best team of costumers to make their version for the show reach the stage. The Oswego Players has a group of costumers and volunteers who help make dreams become reality. Marie Sterphone and her best friend, Sonia Lough-Berlin always make the most remarkable ideas come to life. “Pride and Prejudice” features costumes that come from the Regency era. The Regency era was a time of relatively simple and classic fashions. The Regency period itself was relatively short, lasting only from 1811 to 1820. The era’s title comes from the time when Prince George IV was ruling in the place of his father, King George III.
The regency style in fashion really began around 1795. Europeans were shocked by the events of the French Revolution and sought to make their clothes less aristocratic and more functional. Styles were influenced by classical Greek and Roman sculptures; ladies had almost column-like dresses and men had well-fitting and tailored clothing. Dresses were usually high-waist, eliminating the need for large corsets that forced the wearer’s waist completely inward. Dresses scooped low in the front and were made of light weight fabrics such as cotton, silk, or muslin. Everyday dresses were usually white, but sometimes a light color such as green.
