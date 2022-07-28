Pride and Prejudice inside the old stone fort

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players presents the romantic comedy “Pride and Prejudice” at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6. This special theatrical event will be taking place outside, presented within the walls of Fort Ontario. The Oswego Players is partnering with New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the Friends of Fort Ontario for this production.
The play is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. It is very faithful to Austen’s story and features dialogue pulled straight from the novel. A highlight of Pride and Prejudice is the ball scenes and this production follows suit. The cast has learned four different period dances that were popular during the regency era. The chorography was created and taught by Amy C. Metz, a Cecchetti Council of America Ballet instructor certified in primary levels and grades one-three. The production also features live musicians from the group, Liaisons Plaisantes.
Join the Bennet family as they navigate high society in Regency-era England. Elizabeth Bennet, one of five sisters, is in no rush to get married. With four sisters out in society, an overly dramatic match-making mother, and several unsuitable suitors, it’s hard for Elizabeth to escape the subject of marriage. Everything changes for the independent-minded Elizabeth when she meets the handsome, but prideful Mr. Darcy. Elizabeth is determined not to let her feelings for Mr. Darcy triumph over her own good sense, but the truth turns out to be much slipperier than it seems. In an era when subtle snubs and duplicity are common, is it possible for Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth to look beyond his pride and her prejudice and make the best match of all?
The performances will be outdoors; feel free to bring a comfortable chair. “Pride and Prejudice” is adapted by Jon Jory from Jane Austen’s novel. Tickets are now on sale at the box office. People can make a reservation by calling the box office at 315-343-5138, or make reservations online by credit card at www.oswegoplayers.org. “Pride and Prejudice” is presented by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc.
