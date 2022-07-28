Pride and Prejudice inside the old stone fort

The cast of Pride and Prejudice, to learn more go to oswegoplayers.org.

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players presents the romantic comedy “Pride and Prejudice” at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 5 and 6. This special theatrical event will be taking place outside, presented within the walls of Fort Ontario. The Oswego Players is partnering with New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, and the Friends of Fort Ontario for this production.

The play is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel of the same name. It is very faithful to Austen’s story and features dialogue pulled straight from the novel. A highlight of Pride and Prejudice is the ball scenes and this production follows suit. The cast has learned four different period dances that were popular during the regency era. The chorography was created and taught by Amy C. Metz, a Cecchetti Council of America Ballet instructor certified in primary levels and grades one-three. The production also features live musicians from the group, Liaisons Plaisantes.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.