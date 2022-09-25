Production of Oswego Player’s “A Comedy Of Tenors” almost ready for opening night

OSWEGO - With only a week to go until opening night, the cast and crew of “A Comedy of Tenors” is deep in rehearsal mode.
With Sherri Metz in the director seat and husband, Nelson, as her stage manager, the show has been coming together. The cast has been “finding the funny” in rehearsals. Come prepared for a night of entertainment with just a sprinkle of classic opera tidbits in Ken Ludwig’s hilarious romp.
Shows at the Francis Marion Brown theatre at Fort Ontario are at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, Saturday, Oct. 1, Friday, Oct. 7, and Saturday, Oct. 8; at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 9.
Dinner theatre at the Church of the Resurrection, 120 W. Fifth St., Oswego will be on Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15, dinner at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
For information on tickets contact The Oswego Players at 315-343-5138 or visit oswegoplayers.org.
