Production of Oswego Player’s “A Comedy Of Tenors” almost ready for opening night

Donald Delpriore (Carlo) left, Megan Murtha (Mimi) center and Tammy Thompson (Maria) rehearse a scene from the upcoming Oswego Players production of “A Comedy of Tenors.” Show dates are Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 3, 7, 8, 9 at the Francis Marion Brown Theater and Oct. 14 and 15 at the Church of the Resurrection, 120 W. Fifth St. in Oswego. For information on tickets contact The Oswego Players at 315-343-5138 or visit oswegoplayers.org.

OSWEGO - With only a week to go until opening night, the cast and crew of “A Comedy of Tenors” is deep in rehearsal mode.

With Sherri Metz in the director seat and husband, Nelson, as her stage manager, the show has been coming together. The cast has been “finding the funny” in rehearsals. Come prepared for a night of entertainment with just a sprinkle of classic opera tidbits in Ken Ludwig’s hilarious romp.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.