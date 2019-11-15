Prolific storyteller Mike Powell with special guest John McConnell Nov. 16 at the Oswego Music Hall

OSWEGO - Mike Powell along with special guest, John McConnell, will perform at the Oswego Music Hall on Saturday, Nov. 16.
The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego, and is wheelchair accessible. Show time is 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m.
With a vintage voice and a chest full of hauntingly heartfelt songs, prolific storyteller Mike Powell is the underground messenger of blue-collar soul. Each night the lights go up, this pioneering poet lets his guard down and allows the fervently fearless stories to come to life. His comfort behind a microphone and unique brand of atomic folk creates a vibe that warms the room like a long-ago fire burning hot inside a cabin in the woods. For further information visit http://mikepowell.co/ or watch a video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0WfsAwvTSU.
John McConnell is an Oswego-based singer/songwriter and finger-style guitarist, whose own brand of “Solo Indie Lounge” blends elements of blues, jazz, soul, folk and beyond. McConnell performs professionally and since 2003 has played over 2,000 shows from Upstate NY to NYC to Los Angeles and other spots along the way. For more information, visit: http://johnmcconnell.net/.
Concert tickets are $16 and $13 advance sale. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under five free. Purchase tickets at any Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
Syracuse native Bob Halligan Jr. leads off the weekend as the guest host for Open Mic Friday on Nov. 15. Halligan has written over 140 songs recorded by well-known rock artists, including Cher, Michael Bolton, KISS, Kathy Mattea, Bob Carlisle, Rebecca St. James, Jump 5, Maire Brennan and countless others. Halligan writes all the music and lyrics for his band, Ceili Rain, an innovative blend of pop-rock music with a flamboyant Celtic/Irish flavor.
Open Mic runs from 7-10 p.m. with all ages and experience levels welcome to perform.
For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
The Music Hall is family-friendly, and the atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light snacks, desserts and beverages are available for purchase.
Ticket prices for national stage shows range from $13 (advance sale) to $33; Hook events are $12. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under five free. Open Mic is a $2 donation. Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore.
The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks. Students can also earn credit for community service. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
