Prop comedian Gallagher dies at 76

Gallagher is seen leaving the Howard Stern Show on Aug. 29, 2000. Rick Mackler/ZUMA Press/TNS

 Rick Mackler

Prop comedian Gallagher, who famously smashed watermelons on stage, has died at age 76.

The funnyman died as a result of organ failure, his agent Roger Paul told the Daily News.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.