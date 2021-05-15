SANDY CREEK — With COVID-19 seemingly in retreat but the danger of another wave hanging like a dense fog over a damp morning field, summer events are turning on and off like traffic signals gone haywire. Stop, go, caution, ok go, no, stop, all right, go ahead, maybe better not.
Harborfest is off. The state fair is on. Oswego’s July 4th parade is off, but is the county fair on?
County Fair President Carol Sweeney doesn’t have the answer yet, but like the traffic light on yellow, she seemed to be tending towards the red in a recent interview as the mounting restrictions are making it harder and harder to give it all a go.
“We haven’t made any decisions yet,” she said. “We’ve been talking with the State Association and the government office, and everybody says just wait. So, we’re in a holding stage. I don’t know what’s going to happen.
“If we have a fair, it would be Aug. 4th through the 8th. Right now, we’re hoping that might be it, but if we can’t go at 100% of admission on our grandstands, it’s impossible for us to put on a fair, because that’s where most of our money to pay for everything comes from. We have some really good activities. Everybody loves the demolition derby, and they love the truck pulls and the tractor pulls. Those are the performances that get us the money so we can have a fair. So, if we can’t do it at 100%, then unfortunately, we can’t do it.
“We’ll make the decision as soon as the state gives us a couple more pieces of information,” Sweeney continued. “Every time we hear it, there’s news imminent. It’s coming. Imminent news is coming. So, we wait and we wait, and then we call, and well, no, no, no, there’s no new news. I haven’t heard from too many of the other fairs. I know two or three of them have already cancelled and have decided to do just animal shows, which is something we’re thinking about, but we’re not sure how to do that, or if we can do that. I know that one of the statements that’s come to us recently is that there’ll be no buildings open, for good reason. So, again, if we don’t have our buildings, then we don’t have our vendors, and there again, it cuts back on the money we have to run the fair.”
Of all the events put on at the fairgrounds, the fair is the biggest money-maker. So, what happens if there is no fair?
“Well, we just move everything to next year,” Sweeney said, “and what we’re thinking is, even if we have to cancel the fair for August, that hopefully maybe, say in late October or around there, maybe we would be able to have some activity like a fall thing, like a weekend jamboree or something where we would celebrate fall and have apples and pumpkins and flowers and mums. All that stuff. So, we’re thinking about that.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has eased up somewhat on attendance at stadium events, but those new guidelines may not help the county fair much. According to those guidelines, stadiums must provide two separate sections, one for those who’ve been completely vaccinated and one for those who haven’t. Vaccinated attendees may fill in their section at 100% capacity. Wearing a mask, though, will still be mandatory. Unvaccinated attendees will be allowed in at 33% capacity, sitting socially distanced.
“We don’t have another area,” Sweeney said. “So, people who don’t have their shots, we really can’t provide them with a place to be. That could really make for a lot of misunderstanding and a lot of anger, and I don’t want to be the sheriff who says to people ‘you can’t come in.’ I want to avoid that. I don’t want people to be disappointed. People have been so unhappy the past year, they’re unhappy enough as it is. And some of them feel their rights have been stepped on. I understand. I lost my husband last April. I sat for a month by myself. I couldn’t have my family around me. I couldn’t have any of that. So, that was very, very disturbing to me. I can understand why people feel that was awful. And it was awful, but it’s a fact of life. And we just have to grin and bear it and go on. Wearing a mask is not asking people to do something that’s just outrageous. It’s just asking you to protect yourself and the people around you. That’s all. We didn’t ask for this pandemic, but neither did anybody else. And I really fear that some people are refusing to get the shot, and I don’t want to be the person who says to them ‘you can’t come on our fairgrounds because you don’t have your vaccination.’ You see where I’m coming from? There’s so much up in the air, and we’re just waiting to hear what the governor’s going to say and what his efforts are going to be to probably make it a little bit easier, but I don’t know how we can do that, I really don’t at this point. We still have a lot of people who haven’t been vaccinated. If you come on the fairgrounds, I can’t keep you isolated from people who haven’t had the shot. I think that the way people feel now, many of them will not be attending any big events until probably next year when, hopefully, the virus will be gone, and people can feel free to move around and do the things that they love to do. I know I almost feel that way. I don’t go where there’s a lot of big groups. I don’t do that. I’ve had the shots. I was fine. I feel great. But I’m still cautious.
“I can’t stress enough,” she said, “we just don’t have the funding to be able to open up without having our 100% audiences at our grandstand events.”
Does she think this makes it more likely that the fair will be cancelled this year?
“I do,” she replied. “To be very honest with you, yes. There’s just a lot for us to think about, a lot of liability on our part. We wouldn’t want anybody to get sick because we had a fair. The governor’s already said that there will be no animal shows, for right now. He’s not going to use any buildings at the state fair. So, I think what he’s saying is we shouldn’t use our buildings either. So, it’s pretty limiting, for us anyway. The purpose of the fair – I think the rides are wonderful and all that – but that’s not why we do the fair. We do the fair to keep agriculture alive for all our visitors, to provide a place for crafts from different individuals who like to show their crafts, to our children, our youth who like to do their crafts and show them, and also, to all of our youth and adults who raise animals and prepare their animals for show. That’s a big part of our fair. That’s one we feel is really the heart of our fair. So, to not be able to do that is really kind of taking away the fair.
“We’ve got some important decisions to make,” she said, “and I want to bring the most information I can to when we meet and we make our final decision, which will be this month. I know the State Association is asking us to hold off, hold off, hold off, but I’m sure that we’ll make a decision before the end of May. Either we’re going to have a fair, or we’re not going to have a fair. I hope we have information by then.”
And if they don’t have further guidance by then?
“I have a feeling,” Sweeney concluded, “the board’s going to say, ‘You know what? We’re just going to close. They can’t get us what we need to know, so, we’re just going to close.’”
And so for now, the top of the fair’s website says it all when it says, the fair “for 2021 will be August 4th - 8th, but remains tentative.”
