AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present a variety of nature programs for the month of February, including two programs during mid-winter break. At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the center’s environmental educator will lead a full moon winter walk. During this program, participants will go on a guided moonlit hike through the center’s woods learning about winter ecology such as hibernation, nocturnal animals and how they survive in the winter, winter plants, and more. Participants should bring headlamps or flashlights and are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers.

Join educators and learn about invasive species around us at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. This will be a presentation on Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (an invasive species making its way through New York) on what this invasive insect is, how to detect it, and what destruction it can cause to Eastern Hemlock trees. Following the presentation, the group will head out on the nature trails to observe and familiarize with Hemlocks and talk about signs of HWA.

