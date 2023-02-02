AMBOY - The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will present a variety of nature programs for the month of February, including two programs during mid-winter break. At 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, the center’s environmental educator will lead a full moon winter walk. During this program, participants will go on a guided moonlit hike through the center’s woods learning about winter ecology such as hibernation, nocturnal animals and how they survive in the winter, winter plants, and more. Participants should bring headlamps or flashlights and are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers.
Join educators and learn about invasive species around us at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. This will be a presentation on Hemlock Woolly Adelgid (an invasive species making its way through New York) on what this invasive insect is, how to detect it, and what destruction it can cause to Eastern Hemlock trees. Following the presentation, the group will head out on the nature trails to observe and familiarize with Hemlocks and talk about signs of HWA.
At 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, join educators for winter birding and learn about the tools and resources available to bird watch in the winter. The group will talk about smart phone apps, field guides, and tips and tricks to birding, then walk the trails to observe resident species. Then at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, become a snowflake sleuth and learn what exactly a snowflake is, how it’s made, and how no two snowflakes are alike – just like fingerprints. This program will include a make-and-take snowflake craft.
As always, dress appropriately for whatever the weather may be. For snowshoe programs, wearing winter boots or winter shoes that are flat are recommended so they can easily be strapped in. Feel free to bring own snowshoes or borrow the center’s - there is no additional fee to use the facility’s snowshoes.
These programs are designed for nature lovers of all ages; anyone from individuals or families of 10 are encouraged to attend. All youth must be accompanied by an adult. The fee for these programs is $4 per person, or $12 for a family. Children under the age of three are free. Preregistration is requested. For more information and to register, visit http://thatscooperativeextension.org/events.
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center is located at 748 State Route 183 in eastern Oswego County, between Routes 13 and 69 near Williamstown. More information about the Amboy 4-H Environmental Educational Center and its programming, can be found at http://thatscooperativeextension.org/amboy-4-h-environmental-education-center, or by calling the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County 4-H Office at 315‑963‑7286. Contact the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County office if people have any special needs.
