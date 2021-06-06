OGDENSBURG — The Frederic Remington Art Museum invites the public to participate in one of this month’s “Consider This” programs.
This free program offers guided exploration of a single work of art on display at the Remington Museum. Beginning this month, the program is an on-site/virtual hybrid. Participants can join the conversation remotely via Zoom or in person at the Museum. Two sessions are offered each month, with a different artwork featured each month.
In June, there will be two opportunities to spend quality time with Frederic Remington’s 1888 portrait of Eva Remington, Snug Island. Each session features 30 minutes of focused looking, consideration, conversation, and interpretation of the artwork. Museum Curator & Educator Laura Desmond will team up with a docent to facilitate discussion among participants. Active participation is strongly encouraged.
Desmond will pair up with Museum docent Kent Strobel on June 16 at noon, and with docent Julie Pratt on June 23 at noon. To learn more and to register, call 315-393-2425 or email Ms. Desmond at desmond@fredericremington.org. For ease of conversation, registration will be limited to eight participants.
“This beautiful, absorbing portrait has the barest suggestion of its location on the St. Lawrence River,” Ms. Desmond said, “but somehow that setting is the perfect match for the quiet, contemplative mood conveyed by the figure of Eva Remington herself.”
