OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Recreation Department has announced the upcoming public skating days for the month of November at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center.
— 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20
— 1:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24
— Noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 27
The fees for public skating are $1 for residents and $2 for nonresidents. Skate rentals are $3.
As of now, there are no Rock N Skates scheduled for November. Anyone who would like to organize one should email Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole at mcole@ogdensburg.org or call 315-393-1980.
