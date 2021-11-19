Public skating offered at Ogdensburg arena

OGDENSBURG — The Ogdensburg Recreation Department has announced the upcoming public skating days for the month of November at the Richard G. Lockwood Civic Center.

— 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 20

— 1:30 to 4 p.m. Nov. 24

— Noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 27

The fees for public skating are $1 for residents and $2 for nonresidents. Skate rentals are $3.

As of now, there are no Rock N Skates scheduled for November. Anyone who would like to organize one should email Recreation Director Mackenzie Cole at mcole@ogdensburg.org or call 315-393-1980.

