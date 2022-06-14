WATERTOWN — It was nearly three years ago when hundreds of revelers filled the north side of Public Square for the city’s last block party.
Since then, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the cancellation of all the block parties in 2020 and 2021.
But the block parties return this summer.
The first one is set for Friday, June 24, with two others scheduled for July 29 and Aug. 26. They will be held from 5 to 10 p.m.
“It’s time to get back to normal,” said Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the Watertown Local Development Corp., also known as the Watertown Trust.
The Watertown Trust again will be the sponsor presenter and contributes $15,000 to help pay for them, while Watertown First organizes the block parties and serves as host sponsor.
They’ve been a success in the past, Mr. Rutherford said.
So far, the block parties have signed up 39 vendors, he said. Like previous years, they will focus on live music and a kids area.
“It’s pretty much the same what we’ve done in the past,” Mr. Rutherford said.
They bring excitement to downtown, they generate business for the shops and restaurants, and offer activities that would not exist without them, he said.
Downtown restaurants and bars are particularly packed during the events, he said.
“It’s a good thing for them,” he said.
Started in 2017 by the local development corporation, the events were designed to draw more people downtown.
