Pulaski’s annual Memory Tree ceremony returns Sunday, Dec. 5

PULASKI – Charlotte DeGaetano has organized the annual Memory Tree ceremony in the park again this year as she has for many years now in memory of those who’ve passed on.
It will be held starting with the lighting of the tree at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5, during Light Up Pulaski, on the first Sunday in December, as always.
“We’re trying to get it back as big as it used to be,” she said recently, “but with COVID, we’re really restricted. We can’t have a hayride, but I can have live music at the Memory Tree, which is good.”
This year she’ll have programs she can pass out to people. Last year she wasn’t allowed to do that.
People submit names of those they’d like to memorialize along with a donation, and so far this year, she’s raised $3,000.
“I hope I’m going to break last year’s record,” she said. “I don’t really know if that’s going to happen, but anything I get I’m happy for. You can give any amount you want. Last year was my best, biggest year ever. I really was surprised because of the pandemic and a lot of people weren’t working. I didn’t think I’d get very much at all, but it was unbelievable. It really was.”
All the money collected goes to local food pantries.
Presently, she’s writing all the names of those remembered on a large sign, by hand, all in alphabetical order. Last year’s sign had over 700 names. Every year she starts over with a new sign.
A prayer will be led by the Rev. Missy McCarthy of Pulaski Methodist Church.
Charlotte created a pamphlet with some of her thoughts on the ceremony. Here’s what she wrote:
“The holiday season is a happy time for most of us, but people who have lost someone who played a vital role in their life may dread the approach of the season, instead of anticipating happiness and joy, they experience pain.
“I felt this way in 1991, when my father, Charles Summerville Sr. died and my sister Carol Clark, was killed in a car accident. My Christmas spirit was gone. I didn’t decorate, didn’t want a Christmas tree and hardly anyone got gifts. I just wasn’t into shopping.
“Christmas was always special to me as we became parents on Dec. 17, 1965, when we adopted our son, Michael.
“Because of my loss, I volunteered to be in charge of the Memory Tree. This project has helped me tremendously in handling my grief for the past 29 years.
“Light Up Pulaski is Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, and the Memory Tree will be lit at 4 p.m. Readings will be done.
“All monies collected are distributed to local food pantries. Last year $5,827 was collected and there were 758 loved ones remembered. This is a good way to remember your departed loved ones during the Christmas season.
“I am very grateful for everyone’s generosity.
“Hope to see all of you at the tree lighting!”
Donations may be sent to: Charlotte DeGaetano, 424 Albion Cross Rd., Pulaski, NY 13142.
