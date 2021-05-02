PULASKI — Artworks by Pulaski Academy and Central School District (PACS) students are on display as part of the New York State Art Teachers Association’s annual Legislative Student Art Exhibit and Region 3 Virtual Art Show.
PACS submissions for the NYSATA Legislative Student Art Exhibit from Lura M. Sharp Elementary include “Love Print” by first-grader Jeremy W., and “Arctic Fox Family on Rainbow Ice” by second-grader Keyara L. Both children are students of art teacher Keirsten Jennings.
Artworks on display from Lura M. Sharp Elementary as part of the Region 3 Virtual Art show include “Abstract Ice Cream” by fifth-grader Dawson R., “The Castle” by first-grader Noah S., “My House” by kindergartener Avery K., “Self-Portrait as an Artist” by second-grader Adam W., and “Self-Portrait as an Artist,” by second-grader Amieliana M.
PACS Middle-High School student artworks submitted through art teacher Stacey Walton include “Self Portrait” by sophomore Mackenna L. and “Overwhelmed” by senior Katarina K.
The 31-year-old event, held annually in Albany since its inception, is being held virtually this year and artwork can be viewed at https://nysata.memberclicks.net/legislative-exhibit. The virtual exhibit will be on display through December 2021.
