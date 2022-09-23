Pumpkin Festival Oct. 1 and 2

The CNY Pumpkin Festival returns to the city of Oswego’s Washington Square Park from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. This free, two-day fall festival will feature a variety of live music throughout the weekend in addition to kid’s activities, amusements, food and marketplace vendors, animals, pony rides, corn maze, inflatables, bubbles, games, and more. This family focused festival is being presented by the Oswego YMCA with support from the city of Oswego. Pictured in Oswego’s Washington Square Park are Pumpkin Festival committee member Amy Murphy, Deputy Director of Economic Development; city of Oswego Mayor William Barlow, Cheryl Baldwin, Executive Director, Oswego YMCA and Mattison Peet, Economic Development Program Coordinator.

The musical lineup kicks off on Saturday with the DeSantis Orchestra from noon-2 p.m., presented by Empower Federal Credit Union. The 12-piece DeSantis Orchestra, with vocalists Keith Condon, Gary Branch, Mike Ranalli and Maria DeSantis, is back to perform it’s seven-decade song list at the CNY Pumpkin Festival.

