Pumpkin Festival Oct. 1 and 2

OSWEGO - The CNY Pumpkin Festival returns to the city of Oswego’s Washington Square Park from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. This free, two-day fall festival will feature a variety of live music throughout the weekend in addition to kid’s activities, amusements, food and marketplace vendors, animals, pony rides, corn maze, inflatables, bubbles, games and more. This family focused festival is being presented by the Oswego YMCA with support from the city of Oswego.
The musical lineup kicks off on Saturday with the DeSantis Orchestra from noon-2 p.m., presented by Empower Federal Credit Union. The 12-piece DeSantis Orchestra, with vocalists Keith Condon, Gary Branch, Mike Ranalli and Maria DeSantis, is back to perform it’s seven-decade song list at the CNY Pumpkin Festival.
Local favorite the PK Experience joins the festival taking the stage from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 with their mix of classic rock favorites. From noon-2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, Twisted Folk will perform and will be followed by the folk rock, Americana band, New York Relics, from 3-5 p.m.
“The city of Oswego is pleased to support the Oswego YMCA as they bring this fun fall festival to the community,” said Mayor William Barlow. “Thank you to the Y and partners that work together and put so much time and effort into planning and delivering this event.” Event planning has been the effort of a group of YMCA staff and volunteers working closely with the city.
“I’ve been so humbled by the overwhelming support of our community for this event,” noted Cheryl Baldwin, Oswego YMCA Executive Director. “The city of Oswego and Mayor Barlow, our YMCA staff and members, local businesses, and volunteers are all making this event possible.”
In addition to live music, food and craft vendors, the event offers a variety of activities and amusements for children and families to participate in throughout the weekend including the opportunity to create a unique pumpkin or build a scarecrow which may then enter in the city of Oswego’s Scarecrow contest held on Oct. 15.
Additional attractions this year include rides, inflatables, a corn maze, mining for gems, pony rides, Fort Ontario staff and volunteers paper tricorn hat making and quill pen writing and wax sealing. New this year will be the G&G Animal educational exhibit sponsored by the Children’s Board of Oswego, the Children’s Museum mobile STEM unit sponsored by the city of Oswego and Thomas Altman Science & Bubbles. For more information, visit the Oswego YMCA website oswegoymca.org, Oswego YMCA Facebook event page or call the Y at 315-342-6082.
PUMPKIN FESTIVAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Craft Vendor Market, Food, Amusements & Activities
Noon-2 p.m. The DeSantis Orchestra (Live Music)
Noon-2 p.m. Thomas Altman Science & Bubble Show
1-4 p.m. G&G Animals (sponsored by the Children’s Board of Oswego)
3-5 p.m. The PK Experience (Live Music)
11 a.m.-5 p.m. Craft Vendor Market, Food, Amusements & Activities
Noon-2 p.m. Twisted Folk (Live Music)
Noon-2 p.m. Thomas Altman Science & Bubble Show
1-4 p.m. G&G Animals (sponsored by the Children’s Board of Oswego)
3-5 p.m. The NY Relics (Live Music)
