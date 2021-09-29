Pumpkin Festival to feature live music

OSWEGO - The CNY Pumpkin Festival returns to the city of Oswego’s Washington Square Park from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3. This free, two-day fall festival will feature a variety of live music throughout the weekend in addition to kid’s activities, amusement and pony rides, food and marketplace vendors, a corn maze, games, and the scarecrow scramble three-legged race. This family focused festival is being presented by the Oswego YMCA with support from the city of Oswego.
The musical lineup kicks off on Saturday with the DeSantis Orchestra from noon-2 p.m., presented by Empower Federal Credit Union. The orchestra plus four vocalists will bring their seven-decade song list to the Pumpkin Festival including Sinatra to Soul; 70’s, 80’s, horn band classics, to Justin Timberlake and the Jonas Brothers, so every family member is sure to hear a favorite.
Local band the Love Volcanoes return to the scene following their recent appearance at Oswego’s Porchfest, taking the stage from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 with their mix of originals and eclectic covers. The following day, Sunday, Oct. 3, Mike Shiel will bring his energy, enthusiasm, and talent to the festival from noon-2 p.m., and will be followed by the folk rock, Americana harmonies and sounds of the band, New York Relics, from 3-5 p.m.
“The city of Oswego is pleased to partner with the Oswego YMCA to bring this fall festival to the community,” said Amy Murphy, Deputy Director, City of Oswego Community Development office. Event planning has been the effort of a group of YMCA employees and volunteers working closely with the city.
For more information, visit the Oswego YMCA website oswegoymca.org, Oswego YMCA Facebook event page or call the Y at 315-342-6082.
