Pumpkin Festival welcomes vendors

OSWEGO - The CNY Pumpkin Festival returns Oct. 2-3 to the city of Oswego’s Washington Square Park. The two-day fall festival has a few remaining spots open for food and marketplace vendors.
The event runs 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3. Admission is free. The event is being presented by the Oswego YMCA with support from the city of Oswego.
“We welcome a variety of marketplace vendors and food vendors to the festival,” said Cheryl Baldwin, Interim Executive Director of the Oswego YMCA. Applications are still being accepted and are available online at the Oswego YMCA website and in person at the YMCA 265 W. First St. in Oswego.
In addition to vendors, there will be live music, kid’s activities, amusement and pony rides, the scarecrow scramble three-legged race, and much more.
For more information, visit the Oswego YMCA website oswegoymca.org, Oswego YMCA Facebook event page or call the Y at 315-342-6082.
