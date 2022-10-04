WADDINGTON — Waddington will be hosting its third annual Pumpkinfest this weekend with an array of events to kick off the fall season.
Most of the events will take place on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. with a 5K walk/run at Island View Concession Stand.
“A majority of the events are on the 8th,” said Volunteer Megan Putney. “There are a couple on the 9th as well but most of them will be on that Saturday. There’s events from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The big events are the big events like the scarecrow contest, cornhole tournament and the parade.”
Throughout the day on Saturday there will be all-day events including face painting, carnival games, hay rides, a pumpkin cannon, historical walking tours, storytimes with snacks and crafts, a beer tent, music, dancing, and more.
“There’s lots of stuff for the kids like pumpkin painting and all the traditional fall things,” said Ms. Putney. “It’s free to walk and roam around. Some of the things may cost money like the 5K or the cornhole tournament. But if you just want to come and check things out there is no admission price.”
One of the main attractions is the Pumpkinfest Parade, which runs from Lagrasse to Main Street, where participants can design their own float, join the parade and win prizes for the best decorated float.
“One of the things I’m most proud of is the initiative we’re taking this year,” said Ms. Putney. “We’re doing a battle of the classes. It’s grades 9 through 12 and they’re competing within their grades for the best decorated float. They’re competing for $500, the first place prize. That money goes towards their project graduation so it goes right to their class for their class trip or to do something fun their senior year.”
Sunday will conclude the Pumpkinfest with a Paint-n-Sip at the Old Town Hall at 1 p.m. and a tour of St. Paul’s Stain Glass at the St. Paul’s Church at 4 p.m.
“It’s important for there to be events for children in the community especially,” said Ms. Putney. “It’s a good chance to get out and enjoy all that nature offers here in Northern New York. Waddignton is such a great community and we want more activities for the kids.”
Most of the events will be taking place at Island View Park in Waddington as well as Main Street and the Old Town Hall. For the full schedule and location of events, visit the Pumpkinfest Facebook page at “Waddington’s 3rd Annual Pumpkinfest.”
