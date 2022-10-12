CLAYTON — It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a ... pumpkin?
Pumpkins will be flung into the St. Lawrence River for the 10th consecutive year Saturday at the Frink Park pavilion in Clayton.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 11:40 pm
Punkin’ Chunkin’ will kick off beginning at 10 a.m. with the farmers market along Riverside Drive.
Events continue throughout the day with a barbecue feed and contest at 11 a.m. in the O’Brien’s Restaurant parking lot, the rotary youth Punkin’ Chunkin’ also at 11 a.m., and the adults taking over to fling their pumpkins into the river at 1 p.m.
Mike G. Hooson, membership and market coordinator for the Clayton Chamber of Commerce, said 2017 was the highest attendance they’ve had, with about 10,000 people showing up.
“It’s a massive undertaking,” he said.
The adult chunking will go until 2 p.m. and around 4 p.m. the barbecue awards will be handed out.
About 30 to 40 pumpkins will be launched into the river on Saturday, Mr. Hooson said.
He said that since it is such a time-consuming process, not many teams get involved, but the teams that are interested will call earlier in the year and the chamber will give them their application.
There are no prizes for the Punkin’ Chunkin’ anymore, Mr. Hooson said, as the Chamber looks to make the event more for fun.
“We’re going to score and keep track of how far they’re going but there’s not going to be any official prizes or anything,” he said.
Mr. Hooson said that a few thousand people showed for last year’s Punkin’ Chunkin’, despite bad weather.
The barbecue and barbecue competition is part of the fundraiser. All of the money from the barbecue sales will be donated to local charities such as backpack programs and food pantries.
Volunteers are still needed to help with the barbecues, Mr. Hooson said.
People interested in volunteering can either visit the Chamber of Commerce in Clayton or call 315-686-3771.
The event is free to attend and there will be shuttles at Cerow Recreation Park Arena and Guardino Elementary School.
The barbecue and vendors are not free.
Attendance is expected to be in the thousands, Mr. Hooson said.
“In the past, (with) good weather, we have been absolutely filled to capacity and then some,” he said.
“It’s crazy how it’s grown,” he added. “It was popular off the bat, but it really seems to build on itself every year.”
A net has also been added in case the catapult backfires.
