Prince William and Prince Harry will stand vigil beside their grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s coffin at Westminster Hall in London on Saturday evening, a Kensington Palace spokesman said Friday.

All eight of Elizabeth’s grandchildren are expected to stand vigil at the monarch’s lying-in-state for 15 minutes. William, the Prince of Wales, will stand at the head of the coffin, while Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will stand at its foot.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.