COLTON — The Racquette Valley Fish and Game Club, 233 Cold Brook Drive in South Colton, is having a gun show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 8.
Admission is $3 per person. Breakfast will be available from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. both days and costs $6 per person.
Lunch will be available after 11 a.m.
