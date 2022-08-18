Radium Girls to debut on the Fox Stage at CNY Arts Center

FULTON - CNY Arts Center announces the next play in their 2022 season, Radium Girls by D. W. Gregory, to run weekends, Oct. 7-16. Director William E. White has begun production design meetings and rehearsals with a cast of nearly 20 actors playing more than 30 characters. The drama is inspired by a true story as recounted in the Play Synopsis from Dramatic Publishing.
“In 1926, radium was a miracle cure, Madame Curie an international celebrity, and luminous watches the latest rage – until the girls who painted them began to fall ill with a mysterious disease. Radium Girls traces the efforts of Grace Fryer, a dial painter, as she fights for her day in court. Her chief adversary is her former employer, Arthur Roeder, an idealistic man who cannot bring himself to believe that the same element that shrinks tumors could have anything to do with the terrifying rash of illnesses among his employees.
