Ragtime piano/guitar duo to perform Monday
CHAUMONT — The ragtime piano/guitar duo of Dave Liddy and Steve Quenneville will headline the next Monday Music on the Lake concert in Chaumont at 6 p.m. Monday.
The free event is at Bicentennial Park along Lake Ontario. (Rain location: Chaumont Fire Hall, Route 12E.)
The concert series is sponsored by the Lyme Performing Arts Council. Food and beverages are available for purchase through the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department.
Dave Liddy (piano/vocals) and Steve Quenneville (guitar/vocals) perform Scott Joplin-esque ragtime, jazz and swing music. Both are master musicians with a command of these styles honed over many years. They are also Syracuse Area Music Award Hall of Famers as members of the legendary Mossback Mule Band.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.