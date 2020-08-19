OSWEGO - Local artist and teacher Billie Jo Peterson will lead a raku kiln firing event from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, in the parking lot of the Art Association of Oswego, 20 Barbara Donahue Drive, Oswego, across the street from Fort Ontario on East Fourth Street.
This is a quick and fun way to experience the ancient Japanese Raku process of firing pottery by removing the pottery from a hot kiln and cooling it rapidly in open-air containers.
This event is free to observe. For those who would like to be more hands-on, for only $10-20 you can choose a piece of bisque pottery, glaze it, and help in the firing process. People who participate in the firing process must wear eye protection and closed-toe shoes. There is a limited number of bisque items to choose from. First come, first choose. People will have the choice of using either iridescent raku glazes or matte glazes with horsehair to create burn marks.
For any questions phone the AAO at 315-216-6782.
Note: Raku glazes often contain heavy metals, so these containers are for decorative purposes only and should never hold food items. These vessels will also be porous, so they are not suitable for holding water (i.e. flower vases).
