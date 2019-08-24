Raku rendezvous with Billie Jo Peterson

OSWEGO - The Art Association of Oswego (AAO) will hold Raku rendezvous from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 in the parking lot of the AAO. This is a quick and fun way to experience the ancient Japanese Raku process of firing pottery by removing the pottery from a hot kiln and cooling it rapidly in open-air containers. Wonderful unexpected iridescent glazes make the process magical.
Billie Jo Peterson, artist and Oswego High School art teacher, will conduct the Raku workshop. If it rains the workshop will be rescheduled.
Free to observe, and $15 if people want to participate in the firing process and take a Raku piece home with them. People will be able to choose a piece of bisque pottery, glaze it, and help in the firing process. People who participate in the firing process must wear eye protection and closed toe shoes. Arrive at 10 a.m. or no later than 1 p.m. to allow time to glaze and fire the pottery.
Note: Raku glazes often contain heavy metals, so these containers are for decorative purposes only and should never hold food items. These vessels will also be porous, so they are not suitable for holding water (i.e. flower vases).
There will also be refreshments and a tent for shade.
The AAO is located at the northern end of East Fourth Street in Oswego, right across the street from Fort Ontario. The address is 20 Barbara Donahue Drive. For more information visit www.oswegoarts.org or phone 315-216-6782.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.