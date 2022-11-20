Ramonda Huff writes new version of Nutcracker for the Oswego Players

OSWEGO - The Oswego Players is producing a new spin on the classic tale of the Nutcracker written by Oswego County resident Ramonda Huff. Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker is directed by Amy C. Metz. It is based on the story by ETA Hoffman “The Nutcracker and the Mouse King” and Tchaikovsky’s “Nutcracker Ballet.
The writing of Drosselmeyer’s Nutcracker was Huff’s capstone project for her homeschool studies. Huff learned about her own writing process while working on this play. Huff in her own words explains her writing experience, “I tried to write a little every day, and immediately I fell far behind and I wasn’t writing entertaining scenes. Once I realized how far behind, I was, I took a day off school and wrote four scenes in one sitting. After that, my mom and I decided that the daunting challenge of writing a play was a lot easier for me to get through if we just blocked out a day every few weeks for me to just write all day. Once I figured that out, it was fun! I loved writing the characters, and I loved reading snippets of what I had just written to my friends and family for their input! I couldn’t have done it without their support, especially my mom’s help and support!”
Huff has discovered that writing is a great releaser for her. She feels whether it is a creative release or an emotional one, she always has written when she was overwhelmed with feelings. She hopes to write more for the stage, but that is not a long-term goal, more of a side project. She will continue to write for her enjoyment, and she does have plans for a short story, but she is unsure if it will ever be published. However Huff does say, “Then again, I never thought one of my plays would be on an actual stage, much less at 15! I suppose anything can happen!” Huff has been in many shows, her favorites being Annie Jr. (Miss Hannigan), Frozen Jr. (Oaken, Dancer), and Elf (ensemble). She has been in theatre from a very young age and has always enjoyed singing.
The production will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10. At 2 p.m. on Dec. 4 and 11 are Sunday matinees. Ticket prices for these performances are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. Tickets are now on sale at the box office. People can make a reservation by calling the box office at 315-343-5138, or purchase tickets online at www.oswegoplayers.org.
