MASSENA — Demonstrations, displays, music, bounce houses, vendors and food are on the menu for Saturday’s third annual Open House Car and Vendor Show at the Massena International Airport, 90 Aviation Road. The show is sponsored by the Massena Volunteer Fire Department.
Admission is free for the public and participating classic vehicles that will be on display, although donations for the fire department are welcome. The gates will open at 10 a.m. for the general public, and vendors and individuals displaying vehicles will arrive earlier to set up. The show runs until 3 p.m.
Chairman Thomas C. Miller said vendors and vehicles can set up any time after 8 a.m. The car show is open to anyone who wants to display their vehicle, and anyone can register as a vendor. There will also be an antique tractor display, and kids can enjoy BD Entertainment’s three most popular bounce houses.
Tony Zappia and his dog, Ice, will give a retrieving demonstration starting at 11:30 a.m. There will also be a U.S. Border Patrol K-9 demonstration.
“Two Border Patrol dogs will be performing at 1 p.m.,” Mr. Miller said.
The Massena Volunteer Fire Department will keep the tummies full. They’ll be selling hot dogs, hamburgers, French fries, soda, water and beer. The department’s Ladies Auxiliary will be selling cotton candy, snow cones and popcorn.
Because the event is held at the airport, Mr. Miller said there’s an opportunity for pilots to fly in and enjoy the day.
“We have had planes fly in for the car show. We have reached out to several flying clubs,” he said.
In case of rain, the event will be held on Sunday. But he said organizers don’t plan on having to postpone it.
“The weather’s going to be good — 75 and sunny,” Mr. Miller said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.