SACKETS HARBOR — From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, an I Love NY-Path Through History Day event will be held at the Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic Site called “Spanish-American War Remembered.”
For the first time, visiting re-enactors will tell the story of this international conflict’s link to Sackets Harbor. Troops stationed at Madison Barracks served in Cuba and the Philippines.
According to military history of Fort Drum and the local area provided by Army.mil, during its stay at Madison Barracks, the 9th Infantry Regiment was involved with the Spanish-American War, the Philippine-American War and the Boxer Rebellion in China.
When service in the Pacific was over, the 9th Infantry Regiment returned to Madison Barracks.
Affixed to the water tower, one of the landmarks of the former military post, is a large plaque listing the names of soldiers of the 9th Infantry Regiment who lost their lives in service in Cuba, the Philippines and China between 1898 and 1907.
Guests at Saturday’s event will be able to hear the stories of local soldiers whose lives were impacted by their service abroad, with the event’s living history specialists featuring uniforms of the 1898 conflict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.