Recollection summer storytelling sessions for adults starting Aug. 12

OSWEGO - The Recollection Project announced a collaboration with the city of Oswego offering four summer storytelling sessions for adults on Aug. 12 and Sept. 8 at the new Oswego Welcome Center in downtown Oswego. Recollection is a grant-funded project with older adults in mind that emphasizes the use of objects to tell and share stories. Recollection believes that sharing personal objects and their meaning can be a catalyst for storytelling, reminiscing, sensory exploration, and connection.
Recollection’s latest collaboration with the city of Oswego will provide storytelling sessions within the community. Participants will have the opportunity to share and have themselves and their object documented by a photographer. Participants, their stories, and their objects will serve as the foundation for an upcoming exhibition, a mini museum of the community, at the Oswego Welcome Center this fall.
Registration is now open. Each session is limited to 10 participants. To register or to learn more about Recollection visit their website at www.recollectionproject.net
Recollection is a local program developed and offered by Michael Flanigan, Rebecca Mushtare, and Seeley Cardone, faculty of the Department of Art and Design at SUNY Oswego. Recollection began in 2013 and previously focused on developing and offering storytelling programming in adult care facilities. With the onset of COVID-19 and visitor restrictions in place, Recollection adapted and shifted its focus in 2020 to providing workshops for caregivers and family members to learn how to provide Recollection’s programming with their loved ones at home.
Recollection acknowledges the following partners and collaborators: Department of Art and Design at SUNY Oswego, Tyler Art Gallery at SUNY Oswego and Central New York and Northeastern New York chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association. This project is currently funded by the Leon J. Goldberg Alzheimer’s Resource Program and the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.
