CLAYTON — This weekend proved to be record breaking for anglers in the Bassmaster Elite tournament, as not one but two anglers broke the 100-pound smallmouth bass record during the competition.
On Sunday, Jay Przekurat was crowned the winner of the Clayton tournament, having brought in 102.4 pounds of smallmouth bass over the previous four days. It was not only the biggest catch in the tournament, but the largest catch of smallmouth bass in a Bassmaster tournament ever.
After his win Sunday, the 23-year-old Wisconsin native said he was never sure he would win the competition, even after bringing in the heaviest bags day after day.
“It was a surprise,” he said backstage after the final weigh-in. “Until I had about 25 pounds at 12:30, and then reality set in. A three-pound lead in this kind of tournament is huge.”
The competition had started on Thursday with over 100 anglers, whittled down at weigh-ins at the Antique Boat Museum each afternoon until just 10 remained. Mr. Przekurat was the last to weigh in Sunday, and for most of the weigh-in it looked as if Cory Johnston, with a 101.6-pound total, would be the ultimate victor. Mr. Johnston and his brother Chris, who grew up fishing the St. Lawrence and Lake Ontario, oftentimes win Bassmaster competitions in the region.
Each angler on Sunday caught over 94 pounds overall, and each remarked that in other areas of the country, that would be enough to win.
“Not here,” Mr. Johnston said.
During Sunday’s weigh-in, nearly every angler said they are looking forward to returning to Clayton for another round of smallmouth bass fishing next year, calling on the tournament to renew its contract with Clayton for another three years.
With his victory in this tournament and record-breaking total weigh-in, Mr. Przekurat has won the coveted and rarely-awarded Century Belt, given when an angler brings in more than 100 lbs of fish in a single tournament.
To go from first-time Elite competitor to record-breaker in one weekend was incredible, Mr. Przekurat said.
“It’s freaking awesome,” he said.
The Bassmaster tournament wasn’t the only water-based event in Clayton this week. The village also hosted a charity poker run, where speedboats designed to travel incredibly fast raced down the international shipping channel in the St. Lawrence River.
Clayton Mayor Norma J. Zimmer said the volume of people visiting the village for those events was significant, with over 500 staff, anglers and family members visiting for the Bassmaster tournament alone.
The tournament was hosted by the Antique Boat Museum at its Mary Street campus, in partnership with the Clayton Chamber of Commerce.
“Jefferson County was really helpful, they paid the $45,000 fee for the tournament to come here,” Mayor Zimmer said.
The impact, she said, is measurable at village businesses and around town, bringing in huge volumes of business for the small town.
“It’s got great economic benefits,” Mayor Zimmer said.
