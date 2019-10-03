Red hot bluegrass of Amy Gallatin & Stillwaters, at the Music Hall Oct. 5

OSWEGO - Another season of national level performers is underway this fall at the Oswego Music Hall when the bluegrass sound of Amy Gallatin & Stillwaters takes to the national stage on Saturday, Oct. 5. The venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego. Show time is 7:30 p.m; doors open 7 p.m.
The powerhouse duo of Amy Gallatin and renowned resophonic guitarist Roger Williams joined forces a few years ago to explore their mutual love of country standards, served up with an acoustic treatment in the bluegrass vein. The result is a toe-tapping blend of heartfelt vocals, soaring harmonies and red-hot picking, traditional yet modern and distinct. Find more information on the web at http://amygallatin.com/.
Concert tickets are $18 ($15 advance sale). Children 16 and under are half price and under 6 free. Purchase tickets at any Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
Guitar virtuoso Loren Barrigar, leads off the weekend as the guest host for Open Mic Friday on October 4. Open mic runs from 7:00 to 10:00PM with all ages and experience levels welcome to perform.
The season continues on Oct. 19 with the vaudevillian sounds of Jonathan Byrd and the Pickup Cowboys. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
The Music Hall is family-friendly and the atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light snacks, desserts and beverages are available for purchase.
Ticket prices for national stage shows range from $13 (advance sale) to $33; Hook events are $12. Children 16 and under are half price and under 6 free. Open Mic is a $2 donation. Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore.
The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks— from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. Find more information online at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email OCPAoswego@gmail.com.
